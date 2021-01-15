Watch: Cha Eun Woo Bewilders Hwang In Yeob By Repeatedly Cracking Up While Filming “True Magnificence” Dumpling Battle Scene

tvN’s “True Magnificence” has shared new behind-the-scenes footage from filming!

On January 15, the favored rom-com drama launched a cute video of its starring forged exhibiting off their real-life chemistry as they’ve enjoyable collectively behind the scenes.

For instance, within the drama, Moon Ga Younger and Park Yoo Na play Lim Ju Gyeong and Kang Su Jin, associates who’re additionally rivals for Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo)’s affections. Nonetheless, within the clip, the 2 co-stars joke about casting Lee Su Ho apart, declaring, “Let’s simply eliminate Su Ho, each of us. The place is Lee Su Ho, anyway?”

Moon Ga Younger then excitedly tries her hand at working one of many filming cameras, commenting, “I’ve filmed an insert earlier than, however that is my first time filming a transferring shot.”

In the subsequent shot, Cha Eun Woo playfully offers an unwitting Moon Ga Younger bunny ears whereas she appears to be like at one thing on her telephone.

In a while within the video, Park Yoo Na and Cha Eun Woo joke round between takes whereas filming their scene at Lee Su Ho’s house. Park Yoo Na factors out, “What’s bizarre is, how does [Lee Su Ho] reside in such a pleasant place when he’s combating along with his dad? Isn’t this all [paid for with] his dad’s cash? I don’t get it.”

Cha Eun Woo teasingly responds, “There’s one thing extra essential than that. [Kang Su Jin] claims she got here right here to carry me meals, however I opened [the food containers].” Opening one of many containers and exhibiting the digicam that it’s fully empty, he jokes, “What is that this?” Park Yoo Na confidently replies, “Egg rolls,” main Cha Eun Woo to chortle, “Is the meals solely seen to people who find themselves form?”

The video then strikes on to the scene through which Han Search engine marketing Jun (performed by Hwang In Yeob) and Lee Su Ho face off in a heated battle to see who could make the higher dumplings, which is able to win the victor the approval of Lim Ju Gyeong’s mother.

Nonetheless, a number of takes go awry when Cha Eun Woo repeatedly cracks up throughout the hilariously intense scene, inflicting the opposite actors to burst into laughter as effectively. At one level, Hwang In Yeob will get adorably confused as to why Cha Eun Woo can’t cease laughing—unaware that his co-star by chance dropped his dumpling throughout the take.

Later, when the cameras aren’t rolling, Cha Eun Woo asks Hwang In Yeob to show him learn how to fold dumplings, resulting in an adorably affectionate second between the 2 co-stars.

Lastly, the clip ends with Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob joking round because the ASTRO member pretends to order 200 cups of espresso on the café the place Lim Ju Gyeong and Han Search engine marketing Jun work. Hwang In Yeob fights again his laughter as he replies, “I feel it’ll take us 4 days and three nights to make 200 cups. Is that okay?”

Cha Eun Woo then declares that he’s paying along with his dad Lee Joo Heon’s bank card, which leads Hwang In Yeob to jokingly retort, “Utilizing your dad’s card isn’t allowed. You’ll be able to solely use your mother’s card. Is that okay?” Cha Eun Woo jokes again, “The credit score restrict is 3000 received [approximately $2.73]. Is that okay?”

Take a look at the complete behind-the-scenes video beneath!

