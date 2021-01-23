Watch: Cha Eun Woo Gets Shy Filming Kiss Scene For “True Magnificence” + Hwang In Yeob Reveals Their Dads Are From Same Hometown

tvN’s “True Magnificence” has shared an cute new glimpse behind the scenes of filming!

On January 22, tvN launched a enjoyable video of the “True Magnificence” solid joking round with one another on the set of the favored rom-com drama.

The clip begins with ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob filming the scene by which Han Search engine marketing Jun (Hwang In Yeob) provides Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) a piggyback experience whereas operating away from some gangsters.

Between takes, the exhausted Hwang In Yeob cracks everybody up by insisting, “It’s not that Eun Woo is heavy,” to which Cha Eun Woo replies, “I’m heavy, although.” Hwang In Yeob then turns to the digicam and hilariously pleads, “Save me. The method of Search engine marketing Jun and Su Ho getting nearer is hard.” Cha Eun Woo laughs, “He’s even tossed apart his mustang jacket [because of the sweating]. Discover energy! I suppose I’m heavy.”

Later, when requested in the event that they’ve ever taken a experience on farming tools earlier than, the 2 actors reply in unison, “After we had been youngsters.” Cha Eun Woo provides, “We each rode in the identical place,” main Hwang In Yeob to chime in, “It simply occurred by likelihood that—can I say this?” Cha Eun Woo not solely provides him permission, however finishes his thought by saying, “Our dads are from the identical hometown.” Hwang In Yeob remarks with a smile, “There might need been a day when our paths overlapped with out our realizing it. It’s simply that we handed one another by with out figuring out.”

The 2 co-stars proceed to point out off their cute real-life chemistry within the subsequent scene, which options Han Search engine marketing Jun doing a seemingly countless variety of sit-ups whereas Lee Su Ho holds his legs.

Cha Eun Woo playfully declares that Hwang In Yeob undoubtedly has spectacular six-pack abs now earlier than asking, “Wouldn’t it be potential so that you can reveal them [to the camera]?” The director jokes, “Reveal them after we end filming this scene!”

The clip goes on to point out Hwang In Yeob performing a magic trick for the digicam, then cutely imitating Moon Ga Younger’s tone of voice as they transfer on to their subsequent scene collectively.

In the following scene, Im Se Mi—who performs Lim Ju Gyeong’s older sister Lim Hee Gyeong—is amusingly unable to cease laughing in embarrassment after delivering a very tacky line about her romance with Lim Ju Gyeong’s homeroom trainer Han Joon Woo (performed by Oh Eui Shik).

Lastly, the video ends with Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Younger filming their romantic kiss scene outdoors of Lim Ju Gyeong’s home. The director repeatedly asks them to attempt capturing the scene once more, suggesting that Cha Eun Woo converse extra gently but in addition be extra forceful in pushing Moon Ga Younger up in opposition to the wall.

Finally, nevertheless, he praises Cha Eun Woo for a job properly accomplished, which makes the star flip out of the blue shy as he adorably hides his face in a match of embarrassed giggles.

Take a look at the complete behind-the-scenes video under!

