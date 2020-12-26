Watch: Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeob, And Moon Ga Young Have Fun Filming Action Scenes For “True Magnificence”

tvN’s “True Magnificence” revealed the making-of video for episode 6!

The video begins with ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo putting a leaf on Moon Ga Young’s head as they stroll down a sidewalk for a scene. He tries once more a number of instances a the leaf retains falling, and Cha Eun Woo lastly succeeds by sticking the leaf in between her locks. After receiving the “okay” signal from the director, Moon Ga Young takes the leaf and places it on Cha Eun Woo’s head. He says the leaf is a hen’s comb and pretends to be a hen.

Subsequent, Moon Ga Young assessments Cha Eun Woo’s data of make-up. When he has bother guessing the make-up software used on the eyelashes, the director accurately says, “Mascara.” Cha Eun Woo asks what the software used to curve your eyelashes up is named, and Moon Ga Young tells him it’s the eyelash roller. Moon Ga Young assessments what he’s discovered, and he will get all the names right aside from the choice title for blush in Korean, which is “cheek contact.”

The video additionally shares what went on behind the scenes of Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo)’s go to to Lim Ju Gyeong’s (Moon Ga Young’s) home. As Cha Eun Woo and Jang Hye Jin (taking part in Lim Ju Gyeong’s mother) wait for his or her scene collectively, Jang Hye Jin exhibits off a sublime pose and exhibits Cha Eun Woo how she factors her fingers elegantly.

As they movie the scene the place Lim Ju Gyeong’s household and Lee Su Ho are sitting across the desk for samgyeopsal (pork stomach), the actors themselves additionally benefit from the meals. The dialog will get heated as they strive to determine what Lim Ju Gyeong’s older sister (Im Se Mi) must name Lee Su Ho if he married Lim Ju Gyeong. Korean kinship terminology is so difficult that it may be complicated for Koreans as nicely. After making quite a few guesses, they lastly keep in mind that she has to name him jebu.

Subsequent is the chaotic scene of the facility outage that results in Cha Eun Woo being squished beneath all of Lim Ju Gyeong’s members of the family. After the scene, the director asks Cha Eun Woo if he’s okay, and he replies that he’s positive.

Lastly, they movie the scene of the college students of Saebom Excessive College hanging out at a karaoke. Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob are fierce as they rehearse and movie their lengthy motion scene, however they give the impression of being harmless and pleasant whereas the cameras aren’t rolling.

In the scene, Lim Ju Gyeong saves Lee Su Ho by bringing a tambourine down on his attacker’s head, and Moon Ga Young apologizes to the actor taking part in the attacker after filming the scene.

Hwang In Yeob as Han Web optimization Jun involves Lim Ju Gyeong’s rescue, and the fiery gaze he shoots at Moon Ga Young afterwards makes the director say, “It appears to be like such as you’re about to hit her!” The actors giggle, and Moon Ga Young pretends to defend herself from him.

