Watch: Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Younger, And Hwang In Yeob Perfect Sweet Scenes On Set Of “True Magnificence”

tvN’s “True Magnificence” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes look!

Whereas filming a scene of the scholars enjoying video games, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo unintentionally bursts out laughing. He shares, “[Kang Min Ah] is sort of a child chick who’s chirping.” After having to hold Park Yoo Na in a special sport, Cha Eun Woo feedback, “Su Jin (performed by Park Yoo Na) could be very mild.”

Throughout filming for the historic scene, Cha Eun Woo playfully teases Moon Ga Younger, and Moon Ga Younger factors out {that a} digital camera is filming for the making-of video, a lot to Cha Eun Woo’s shock. When Cha Eun Woo asks Moon Ga Younger what sort of particular person he would have been within the Joseon dynasty, Moon Ga Younger jokingly replies that he would have been a servant. The 2 proceed to banter playfully, and Moon Ga Younger finally feedback to the digital camera, “I preserve preventing once I’m with him. Let’s make one thing pleasant and candy for the making-of video.”

Moon Ga Younger compliments Cha Eun Woo for the reason that making-of digital camera remains to be filming, and she or he consoles Cha Eun Woo by saying, “You is usually a fairly servant.” Cha Eun Woo replies, “I don’t wish to be a reasonably servant. I wish to be a cool servant.”

In a special clip the place Moon Ga Younger and Cha Eun Woo movie on high of a ship, Cha Eun Woo feedback, “Let’s not joke round on high of this boat a minimum of.” He provides, “I’ll be obedient a minimum of on right here.” Though Cha Eun Woo will get scared by the rocking boat, he goes full out on the motion scenes, inflicting Moon Ga Younger and the employees members to burst out laughing.

Hwang In Yeob and Cha Eun Woo additionally rehearse intimately for his or her combat scene. Later, Hwang In Yeob continues to do his finest to movie his romantic serenade and the scene during which he comforts Moon Ga Younger.

Whereas rehearsing for the kiss scene, Cha Eun Woo asks, “Why do you retain operating away?” Moon Ga Younger replies, “I don’t know. I additionally don’t wish to run.” The director provides Cha Eun Woo just a few instructions whereas they follow, and the 2 actors comply as they movie a number of takes to excellent the timing of the kiss.

