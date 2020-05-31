Watch: Cha Tae Hyun And Lee Sun Bin Display Quirky Confidence In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Sun Bin would be the subsequent company on tvn’s “Wonderful Saturday – Do Re Mi Market!”

The 2 actors at present star collectively within the OCN drama “Workforce Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation.” Cha Tae Hyun performs Jin Kang Ho, a screwball detective who stops at nothing to catch his prison, and Lee Sun Bin performs Kang Moo Younger, an overenthusiastic PD of a criminal offense investigation present.

In the preview for subsequent week’s episode, “Wonderful Saturday” teased a showdown between Moon Se Yoon and Lady’s Day’s Hyeri for the title of “ace” and the coveted “one-shot.”

Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Sun Bin watch over this confrontation quietly earlier than revealing that they’re large followers of the present. Cha Tae Hyun says confidently, “I may even guess the music that can seem on the present. Lee Sun Bin, similar to her character within the drama, is overflowing with ardour, even shouting her actual title as a substitute of her stage title when she thinks she has the reply. She retains a laser eye on the manufacturing workers for hints and jokes, “I want I may document the music with my digital camera.”

This episode of “Wonderful Saturday” airs June 6 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

Try the preview beneath!

In the meantime, try Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Sun Bin within the newest episode of their drama beneath!

