Watch: Cha Tae Hyun And Lee Sun Bin Team Up To Take On A Case In Teaser For “Team Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation”

A teaser for the primary episode of OCN’s upcoming drama “Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” has been launched!

“Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” is a crime-oriented motion comedy drama a few screwball detective who will cease at nothing in an effort to catch his legal and a very zealous producer of an investigative crime TV present as they workforce as much as clear up unsolvable instances. The remainder of their ragtag workforce features a former legal profiler, a former gangster, and a former autopsist on the Nationwide Forensic Service.

The action-packed teaser reveals dramatic struggle scenes as Jin Kang Ho (Cha Tae Hyun), the cussed detective, simply takes down a number of folks. Jin Kang Ho later contemplates a case of an unknown id based mostly on the fingerprints from a knife utilized in a lethal stabbing.

Kang Moo Younger (Lee Sun Bin), a producing director on the verge of dropping her job, equally reveals her ardour to work on the case. When requested whether or not she is now making an attempt to tackle a chilly case like a police officer, she solutions with willpower, “This time, I’m making an attempt to catch the offender.” Then she reveals her intentions, saying, “Wouldn’t that take us as much as our aim of 4.5 % viewership?”

Jin Kang Ho wonders concerning the offender, saying, “The place have you ever been hiding to indicate up now?” till the teaser ends to indicate Jin Kang Ho and Kang Moo Younger working collectively on the case.

Watch the teaser beneath!

“Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” premieres on Could 23 at 10:50 p.m. KST and shall be accessible on Viki.