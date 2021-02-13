Watch: Cha Tae Hyun Gets Nervous About Jo In Sung’s Variety Ambitions In “Sudden Enterprise” Teaser

tvN has launched a brand new teaser for Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung’s upcoming selection present “Sudden Enterprise”!

Directed by Yoo Ho Jin and Yoon In Hee, “Sudden Enterprise” stars Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung as two “metropolis males” who out of the blue discover themselves the homeowners of a grocery store within the countryside.

In the brand new teaser, Cha Tae Hyun, as the variability present knowledgeable, explains what Jo In Sung, a spread present beginner, is like. “He’s not afraid of selection,” he stated. Jo In Sung agrees, “I like selection exhibits.” Cha Tae Hyun continues, “He’s fairly good at cooking,” and Jo In Sung says, “I’m good at making salted pollack roe pasta.” However Cha Tae Hyun concludes, “He likes to speak to individuals. However he’s not a really humorous particular person.”

Cha Tae Hyun tells the manufacturing employees that Jo In Sung could be “harmful” in his selection ambitions. He says, “We’re going to do it, however the scale has already gotten larger than what we’d initially deliberate. I assumed we’d have just some cameras, however…” The manufacturing employees counsel concepts for what the 2 of them can do, reminiscent of farming, which each of them counsel. Jo In Sung will get fired up and says, “Ought to we go to a fishing village? I believe we might not less than promote issues. What if we labored part-time at a grocery store?”

The teaser ends with Cha Tae Hyun warning him, “It’s important to watch out what you say on selection exhibits. You may’t simply converse freely.”

Try the teaser beneath!

“Sudden Enterprise” will premiere on February 25 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

