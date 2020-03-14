Watch Cheltenham Festival 2020 free on TV and live stream

Cheltenham Festival kicked off in explosive style yesterday with a string of terrific races to get the pulses racing.

Honeysuckle surprised Benie Des Dieux within the Shut Brothers Mares’ Hurdle whereas there have been additionally glorious wins for Epatante and Ravenhill throughout the course of the day.

Day 2 brings one other raft of high races for Girls Day with the Queen Mom Champion Chase at 3:30pm.

RadioTimes.com brings you every little thing you should learn about methods to watch Cheltenham Festival 2020.

When does Cheltenham Festival begin?

Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday 10th March till Friday 13th March.

Watch Cheltenham Festival on TV

Followers can tune in to look at the occasion for free on ITV from 1:00pm day by day.

Watch Cheltenham Festival live stream

You may as well live stream the pageant through ITV Hub on a variety of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The final two races of every day will probably be proven on-line at Racing.television.

Cheltenham Festival schedule

Day Two – Wednesday 11th March

1:30pm – Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 5f – £125,000

2:10pm – RSA Insurance coverage Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 3m 80y – £175,000

2:50pm – Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 5f – £100,000

3:30pm – Betway Queen Mom Champion Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 99y – £400,000

4:10pm – Glenfarclas Cross Nation Chase 3m 6f 37y – £65,000

4:50pm – Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 87y – £80,000

5:30pm – Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) 2m 87y – £75,000

Day Three – Thursday 12th March

1:30pm – Marsh Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 166y – £150,000

2:10pm – Pertemps Community Remaining (Handicap Hurdle) (Grade 3) 2m 7f 213y – £100,000

2:50pm – Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f 127y – £350,000

3:30pm – Paddy Energy Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y – £325,000

4:10pm – Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Steady Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade 3) 2m 4f 166y – £110,000

4:50pm – Daybreak Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 179y – £90,000

5:30pm – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Beginner Riders’ Handicap Chase 3m 2f – £70,000

Day 4 – Friday 13th March

1:30pm – JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y – £125,000

2:10pm – Randox Well being County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 179y – £100,000

2:50pm – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y – £125,000

3:30pm – Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – £625,000

4:10pm – St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2f 70y – £45,000

4:50pm – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 62y – £110,000

5:30pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4f 56y – £70,000