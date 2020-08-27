Watch: Cheon Seung Ho And Lee Se Jin Describe Their Romance Drama “Mr. Coronary heart,” Each Other’s Real Personalities, And More

THE MAN BLK’s Cheon Seung Ho and Lee Se Jin sat down with Rakuten Viki for an unique interview about their drama “Mr. Coronary heart”!

Within the drama, Lee Se Jin performs the cheerful character Sang Ha, a member of his college monitor staff who loves working however prefers sprinting somewhat than taking over lengthy distances. Cheon Seung Ho performs Jin Received, who’s the whole reverse, as he’s a record-breaking marathon runner along with his thoughts at all times centered on his subsequent race. Sang Ha is recruited by Jin Received’s coach to assist him as a pacemaker, and whereas Jin Received is in opposition to the concept at first, the 2 develop nearer over time.

Lee Se Jin stated within the interview, “‘Mr. Coronary heart’ is about marathons. It’s a pure and vivid romance drama in regards to the ardour and fluttering love that blossoms between two individuals. We put all of our effort into it and labored actually exhausting throughout the sizzling summer season, so I hope you sit up for it!”

When requested to share what they’ve realized about one another, Cheon Seung Ho stated, “Se Jin could be very thoughtful and at all times understanding of others. He’s honest, so I need to see him for a very long time.”

Lee Se Jin thanked him and stated, “Seung Ho is tremendous severe, as you may see. We had a short dialogue about who’s extra severe, and I can by no means beat him.” Cheon Seung Ho added that Lee Se Jin can be very severe, however he does agree that he’s extra severe.

The fellows have been then given a pace quiz to share their preferences. Requested to decide on between canines or cats, they each selected canines they usually additionally each shared that they like romantic comedies to horror.

On their espresso preferences, Lee Se Jin shared that he’s a latte particular person whereas Cheon Seung Ho stated he likes americanos. Lee Se Jin prefers mountains and Cheon Seung Ho likes the ocean. They each stated that they’d desire a dash race over a marathon.

When requested what nation they need to go to, Lee Se Jin stated Taiwan and Cheon Seung Ho stated England.

Lastly, they gave a shoutout to Viki followers. Lee Se Jin stated, “We’re presenting you with an excellent drama, however sadly everybody’s having a tough time due to COVID-19. We hope you take pleasure in watching the younger individuals working and sweating and we hope you may have enjoyable. I imagine that we’ll have an opportunity to see all of you very quickly. We’ll additionally collect up the power to combat in opposition to COVID-19.”

Lee Se Jin added, “The drama is a couple of pure and sincere love, so I believe it’s fascinating and spectacular in lots of elements.”

Cheon Seung Ho additionally shared that he’s hoping to fulfill everybody quickly in particular person as soon as the combat in opposition to COVID-19 is over. “Please sit up for the drama!” he stated.

“Mr. Coronary heart” is the follow-up mission to the favored BL net drama “The place Your Eyes Linger.”

Watch their interview under!

Watch Now

And try a teaser for “Mr. Coronary heart” right here!

Watch Now