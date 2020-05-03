Watch: Child Dancer Na Ha Eun Dances To BTS, Red Velvet, SISTAR, Zico, + More On “Ask Us Something”

Child dancer Na Ha Eun showcased her spectacular dancing expertise on “Ask Us Something”!

On the Could 2 episode of the JTBC selection program, Na Ha Eun appeared as a visitor alongside fellow baby stars Kim Tae Yeon, Hong Jam Eon, and Hong Hwa Chul.

Na Ha Eun is a well-known baby dancer whose YouTube channel “Superior Haeun” has over 4.three million subscribers. On the present, she launched herself as “dance machine Na Ha Eun” and proved it with a strong cowl of BTS’s “ON.”

Na Ha Eun went on to bop the choreographies to Red Velvet’s “Psycho” and SISTAR’s “Shake It” subsequent.

Na Ha Eun additionally impressed the solid by dancing to a preferred tune from 1987, “The Dance within the Rhythm” by Kim Wan Solar. Proving she will dance to all types of music, she additionally took on Block B’s Zico’s viral “Any Music” problem.

