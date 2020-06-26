Watch: Childhood Friends GOT7’s BamBam And BLACKPINK’s Lisa Reunite In Cinematic Advertisement

GOT7’s BamBam and BLACKPINK’s Lisa starred in a brand new commercial collectively!

Not too long ago, the cell firm AIS unveiled their latest commercial titled “The Future is Yours” with BamBam and Lisa. Again in October 2019, the two idols attended an occasion in Thailand for AIS’s 30th anniversary, and they’re additionally recognized to be childhood mates.

The futuristic commercial offers a glimpse of a contemporary digital expertise, and BamBam and Lisa communicate in Thai as they painting all the probabilities of superior know-how.

Try the commercial with English subtitles beneath!