Watch Chilly Case Film (2021) on Amazon Top Video

Watch Chilly Case Malayalam Film On-line (2021): It’s the most recent Malayalam language crime mystery drama starring Prithvi Raj within the lead function. The movie is below the directional debutant of cinematographer Tanu Balak and it used to be collectively produced through Anto Joseph and Plan J Studios. Prithvi Raj performs the function of a most sensible cop in conjunction with Aditi Balan of ‘Aruvi’ reputation. The makers of the film signed a maintain Amazon Top Video for direct unlock. Additionally, satellite tv for pc rights of the movie had been bagged through the Asianet community. The film is anticipated to unlock quickly on Amazon Top Video.