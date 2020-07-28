Watch: “CHIP-IN” Cast Struggles To Hold In Their Laughter While Filming Emotional Scene

“CHIP-IN” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

MBC’s newest Wednesday-Thursday drama “CHIP-IN” is a black comedy thriller drama that follows 9 individuals as they collect on the house of a well-known artist within the hopes of getting his inheritance.

The behind-the-scenes clip begins with the forged huddled across the deathbed of artist Yoo In Ho, who’s performed by Nam Moon Chul. He suggests they take photos of him and Kim Si Eun jokes that the artist’s dying would make for wonderful clickbait on a YouTube livestream.

As the remainder of the forged prepares their particular person reactions for after they all discover out about his dying, Oh Na Ra jokingly asks Kim Si Eun, “You’re going to place your fist in your mouth, proper?” Kim Hye Joon hilariously calls out from the facet, “We determined I’d try this.”

Seeing the forged all huddled across the mattress, Oh Na Ra feedback, “We’re all standing right here collectively? Don’t we seem like Gatchaman?”, referring to an anime a few superhero staff of ninjas.

Taking the “black comedy” style fairly actually, the forged and crew hilariously battle to carry of their laughter, even whereas rehearsing for the emotional dying scene.

Later, Oh Na Ra and Nam Moon Chul are filming a scene the place she feeds him a handful of capsules whereas his ex-wife Kim Jung Younger watches over them.

Kim Si Eun and Nam Mi Jung focus on how nonchalant all of the relations appear to look, even after the artist’s dying. Double checking their interpretation of the script with the director, the actresses display their dedication to perfecting their roles.

