Watch: Cho Seung Woo And Bae Doona Take On A Drowning Case In Teaser For Season 2 Of “Forest Of Secrets and techniques”

tvN has revealed a brand new teaser for the second season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques”!

The 2017 first season of the drama tells the story of impassive prosecutor Hwang Si Mok (Cho Seung Woo) and warm-hearted police officer Han Yeo Jin (Bae Doona) who be a part of forces to unravel hidden mysteries and examine corruption. The brand new season will comply with their reunion as opposing sides of a tense scenario involving the police and the prosecutor’s workplace.

In the teaser, Hwang Si Mok had been working on the department workplace in Tongyeong for the previous two years, and he’s now ready to be appointed to his new job. All of the sudden, a reporter on the information could be heard saying, “Because of the fog, two folks on trip have drowned after coming into the ocean intoxicated.”

Though he should go away his Tongyeong workplace, Hwang Si Mok can’t assist however become involved within the case, as he continues to consider the victims’ identities and time of dying.

In the meantime, Han Yeo Jin is now doing administrative work on the most important police headquarters and has been promoted to hitch a workforce working to realize the correct to analyze independently from the prosecution. Han Yeo Jin expresses the difficulties of working with the prosecutor’s workplace when she says, “We have now to a minimum of get on the identical web page. They don’t even fake to take heed to us.” Nonetheless, Han Yeo Jin is decided to determine issues out.

Watch the complete clip beneath!

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “The much-anticipated second season of ‘Forest of Secrets and techniques’ shall be premiering quickly. The drowning incident in Tongyeong will turn into an vital a part of the story that guides you to the brand new season. Tune in to see how Hwang Si Mok and Han Yeo Jin will go about this new ‘forest’ in their very own methods.”

The second season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” premieres on August 15 at 9 p.m. KST.

