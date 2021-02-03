Watch: Cho Seung Woo And Park Shin Hye Find Themselves In A World Of Mayhem In “Sisyphus: The Fantasy”

JTBC’s upcoming fantasy-mystery drama unveiled a brand new teaser!

JTBC’s tenth anniversary particular drama “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” is about Han Tae Sool (Cho Seung Woo), a genius engineer who strives to convey to mild the existence of hidden beings secretly residing in our world. Park Shin Hye will star as Kang Search engine optimization Hae, who has made it by means of a harmful journey to return to function Han Tae Sool’s savior.

The teaser opens with Mr. Park’s (Sung Dong Il’s) line that goes, “Welcome to the longer term.” It rapidly turns into obvious that the market he operates is much from being an atypical market when he faces an unknown determine with two males armed with weapons by his aspect.

Han Tae Sool explains in a voice-over that he has created a time machine sooner or later and that persons are crossing over from the longer term to the current. Out of those “hidden beings” secretly residing within the current is one specific particular person coming after Han Tae Sool’s life.

However within the midst of hazard, he has one string of hope, and that’s Kang Search engine optimization Hae, who has additionally traveled by means of time utilizing his time machine. Fearing being left alone on the planet greater than dealing with demise, she vows to combat to maintain Han Tae Sool alive. And with solely a pair weeks left till the supposed fall of Korea, the 2 are working out of time.

Probably the most riveting components of “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” is its futuristic aesthetic. Paired with the distinctive manner by which the drama will tackle the idea of touring throughout dimensions, anticipation for the collection is rising.

Watch the “story” teaser with English subtitles beneath!

“Sisyphus: The Fantasy” will premiere February 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

