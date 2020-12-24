Watch: Cho Seung Woo And Park Shin Hye Join Hands To Save The World In Teaser For “Sisyphus: The Fable”

JTBC’s upcoming tenth anniversary particular drama “Sisyphus: The Fable” launched an action-packed teaser starring its lead actors Cho Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye!

“Sisyphus: The Fable” is a fantasy thriller drama that focuses on the genius engineer Han Tae Sool (Cho Seung Woo), who embarks on a dangerous journey to seek out out the reality, and his savior Kang Search engine optimisation Hae (Park Shin Hye), who has walked a protracted and harmful path for him.

Cho Seung Woo’s character Han Tae Sool is the co-founder of the corporate Quantum and Time. Referred to as a genius amongst geniuses, he’s extremely expert in engineering and coding, with attractiveness on prime of that. Han Tae Sool’s innovation has raised Quantum and Time to a global degree, and he’s often called a nationwide hero and a miracle on the earth of Korean engineering. Nonetheless, issues are totally different in actual life. After his older brother’s sudden loss of life 10 years in the past, his eccentric habits has made the corporate’s inventory fluctuate. Then in the future, he finds out an unbelievable reality about his brother’s loss of life, setting him off on a harmful journey.

Park Shin Hye’s character Kang Search engine optimisation Hae is a robust warrior who slides down ropes between Seoul’s high-rise buildings, knocks down massive males along with her naked palms, and is expert in every part from sniping to setting bombs and hand-to-hand fight. She mastered the talents she wanted to outlive in a world conquered by gangsters and warlords.

The teaser provides a glimpse of the damaging world Han Tae Sool and Kang Search engine optimisation Hae reside in. Kang Search engine optimisation Hae fights in opposition to mysterious figures who try to finish her life. Regardless of all of the struggles she has to undergo, she does no matter she will be able to to outlive and shield Han Tae Sool. She claims, “If I prevent, it can save you the world.”

Kang Search engine optimisation Hae and Han Tae Sool be a part of palms and vow to be one another’s saviors. Han Tae Sool declares, “Let’s put an finish to this,” and Kang Search engine optimisation Hae confidently exclaims, “We are able to do it this time. I can change every part this time.”

Watch the teaser under!

“Sisyphus: The Fable” will premiere in February 2021.

