Watch: Cho Seung Woo And Park Shin Hye Rehearse Epic Green-Screen Stunts For “Sisyphus: The Fable”

JTBC has launched some new behind-the-scenes clips from “Sisyphus: The Fable”!

“Sisyphus: The Fable” is a sci-fi motion drama starring Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who goes looking for the harmful fact behind his brother’s dying, and Park Shin Hye as Kang Search engine optimisation Hae, his savior from a war-torn future.

In one of many behind-the-scenes movies, Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo rehearse their wire scene that takes place in entrance of a inexperienced display. The actors present their professionalism regardless of the loud wind results and the difficulties of hanging on a wire, and when the cameras flip off, are relaxed sufficient to test their reflections in a mirror and funky off. (A humorous spotlight is when Cho Seung Woo begins to work his face into his character’s panicked expression even earlier than the director calls, ‘Motion!’”)

Though the drama has acquired some critique for its old school strategy to CGI, the lead actors have enjoyable behind the scenes as Park Shin Hye carries a screaming Cho Seung Woo over and again and again down the wires.

Within the second behind-the-scenes video, Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo make up a dialog about what their characters is perhaps combating about as the 2 are tied to chairs. Cho Seung Woo is at all times reminding Park Shin Hye to wave on the behind-the-scenes digital camera however he observes, “My character’s at all times sporting the identical garments, so there can’t be a lot footage to make use of.”

Later, Sung Dong Il cracks up the complete forged and crew when he can’t discover a bottle opener in the course of his scene and simply pops the beer open with a spoon. As a result of the cameras maintain rolling, Park Shin Hye struggles to carry again fun till the director shouts, “Lower!” In one other shot, Park Shin Hye can’t cease laughing despite the fact that the scene is meant to begin, so Sung Dong Il tells her, “Simply chortle! I’m saying one thing humorous!” However as a result of his character is definitely kidnapping Cho Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye’s characters, this simply makes the actress chortle more durable.

What do you consider the stunts in “Sisyphus: The Fable” thus far?

