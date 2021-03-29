Watch: Cho Seung Woo’s Silly Antics Make Park Shin Hye And More Crack Up On Set Of “Sisyphus: The Fable”

JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Fable” shared a brand new behind-the-scenes look with the forged!

The fantasy-mystery drama stars Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a deadly journey to carry gentle to hidden beings which can be secretly residing in our world. Park Shin Hye performs his savior Kang Search engine optimization Hae, who comes from a future that has fallen into wreck on account of a struggle.

The new making-of video begins with Cho Seung Woo waving nonstop on the behind-the-scenes digital camera. He and Tae In Ho start an impromptu boxing match when Tae In Ho strikes first. Cho Seung Woo asks, “Have you learnt easy methods to block this?” whereas utilizing his reflexes to guard himself. Cho Seung Woo tells Tae In Ho to cease utilizing his foot, however he’s nonetheless unable to dam Tae In Ho’s fast advances.

Heo Joon Suk and Cho Seung Woo additionally verify their actions earlier than filming. Cho Seung Woo will get playful through the course of and may’t assist however smile as he pretends to push his on-screen brother away. Though Cho Seung Woo turns severe the second he begins filming, he continues to showcase his foolish facet off-camera.

When Cho Seung Woo retains making Park Shin Hye giggle throughout rehearsals, she feedback, “What do I do? Actually.” The two observe boxing as properly, however Park Shin Hye surprises him by attempting to chew him on the finish. Cho Seung Woo pretends to show right into a zombie, and he shares, “‘#ALIVE,’” which is Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In‘s current zombie movie. Cho Seung Woo continues along with his zombie voice, “Now in theaters amid nice acclaim.” Park Shin Hye tries to cease him by saying, “This video received’t be launched now. Get it collectively!” Nonetheless, Cho Seung Woo provides, “VOD.”

Watch the complete making-of video beneath:

“Sisyphus: The Fable” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

