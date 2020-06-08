General News

Watch: Cho Seung Youn Announces Comeback Date + Drops 1st Teaser

June 8, 2020
1 Min Read

Mark your calendars: Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ) is making his return!

On June eight at midnight KST, Cho Seung Youn formally introduced that his first solo mini album “EQUAL” can be launched on June 29.

The singer additionally unveiled his very first teasers for his solo comeback, each of which function his brand-new brand.

The upcoming launch will mark Cho Seung Youn’s first comeback since wrapping up promotions with “Produce X 101” challenge group X1 earlier this yr.

Are you excited for Cho Seung Youn’s return? What sort of idea would you wish to see from him? Share your ideas with us beneath!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment