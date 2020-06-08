Watch: Cho Seung Youn Announces Comeback Date + Drops 1st Teaser

Mark your calendars: Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ) is making his return!

On June eight at midnight KST, Cho Seung Youn formally introduced that his first solo mini album “EQUAL” can be launched on June 29.

The singer additionally unveiled his very first teasers for his solo comeback, each of which function his brand-new brand.

The upcoming launch will mark Cho Seung Youn’s first comeback since wrapping up promotions with “Produce X 101” challenge group X1 earlier this yr.

Are you excited for Cho Seung Youn’s return? What sort of idea would you wish to see from him? Share your ideas with us beneath!