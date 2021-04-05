Watch: Choa And Jo Se Ho Appear In Preview For Next Week’s Commute-Themed “Operating Man”

Former AOA member Choa and comic Jo Se Ho would be the company on subsequent week’s “Operating Man.”

In the preview launched by SBS, subsequent week’s episode is launched with the theme of “commute house.” The forged and company are divided into two groups, with one dwelling within the Mapo District of Seoul and the opposite within the Gangnam District. Relying on the end result, the groups will both have a 10-minute commute house or a commute of an hour and a half.

With their commutes on the road, the groups get fiercely aggressive within the video games and quizzes. After failing at a quiz query, HaHa shouts, “Dream [his son’s name], flip off the TV now!” After Yoo Jae Suk additionally will get a query mistaken, HaHa means that his son Ji Ho also needs to cease watching, however Yoo Jae Suk says confidently, “That is how onerous your dad is working!”

This episode will air on April 11 at 5 p.m. KST. Try the teaser beneath!

Watch “Operating Man” beneath!

Watch Now