Watch: Choi Jin Hyuk And Park Ju Hyun Show Off Perfect Teamwork Behind The Scenes Of “Zombie Detective”

KBS 2TV has revealed a behind-the-scenes have a look at the drama “Zombie Detective”!

“Zombie Detective” is a comedy a couple of zombie in his second 12 months of resurrection who turns into a detective and desperately searches for the reality about his previous. Choi Jin Hyuk stars as Kim Moo Younger, the titular zombie detective who struggles to adapt to his new life and coexist with people. Park Ju Hyun performs Gong Seon Ji, a author of an investigative journalism program with unmatched optimism, tenacity, and a way of justice.

The making-of video begins with Choi Jin Hyuk discussing his traces wherein he talks about basis shades. Though the script suggests shade No. 21, Choi Jin Hyuk asks if he can change it to No. 23 as a result of it’s the shade he often makes use of. He then will get along with Park Ju Hyun to apply a scene wherein he blocks her try to return into the room. Park Ju Hyun worries about her face, which she has to press in opposition to the door, however Choi Jin Hyuk reassures her that she seems cute. When he sees Park Ju Hyun rubbing her cheek after filming, he additionally involves guarantee that she’s okay. Park Ju Hyun checks to see if there are any imprints on her cheek earlier than jokingly requesting that her face be blurred if there are any marks.

Park Ju Hyun continues to face problem within the subsequent scene, the place she should dangle outdoors a window suspended by wires. Choi Jin Hyuk tries to reduce her nervousness by assuring her that individuals who often use the wires use each palms and that she gained’t fall. He follows up by saying with fun, “You’re far more secure right here than you might be on the bottom.” Park Ju Hyun overcomes her fears to movie the scene however has to retake it a couple of instances resulting from her make-up smudging on the window.

The following clip options Hwang Bo Ra, who performs Gong Seon Ji’s sister Gong Seon Younger, and Ahn Se Ha, who performs Gong Seon Younger’s husband. They banter backwards and forwards as they apply the ad-libs for his or her scene, having fun with the ambiance on the set. Youngster actor Sung Min Joon additionally steals the present along with his cute smiles.

Subsequent, Choi Jin Hyuk performs with a small canine on the set, crouching right down to play with him and ask the employees about his age. The youngsters he movies the scene with additionally present nice curiosity within the canine, holding and petting him earlier than starting filming.

Lastly, Choi Jin Hyuk enjoys a bubble tub whereas carrying a cute fuzzy hairband. He smiles and laughs as he checks his efficiency afterwards. Wrapped in only a towel, Choi Jin Hyuk additionally exhibits off his well-built physique as he takes a sip of his drink earlier than getting again to work.

Watch the total making-of video under!

“Zombie Detective” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Compensate for the drama with English subtitles under:

Watch Now