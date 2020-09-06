Watch: Choi Jin Hyuk, Park Ju Hyun, And “Zombie Detective” Cast Show Their Vocal Chops On “Immortal Songs”

On September 5, KBS’s “Immortal Songs” staged a particular “Zombie Detective” episode!

“Zombie Detective” is an upcoming drama on KBS a few zombie in his second yr of resurrection who turns into a detective and desperately searches for the reality about his previous. Choi Jin Hyuk stars as Kim Moo Younger, the titular zombie detective who struggles to adapt to his new life and coexist with people. Park Ju Hyun co-stars as Gong Seon Ji, a author for an investigative journalism TV present.

On the “Immortal Songs” episode, seven of the lead actors from the drama every ready a music to go head-to-head on the music program.

Within the pre-show interview, Choi Jin Hyuk shared that he had eaten uncooked intestines and uncooked rooster to arrange for his function as a zombie. Kim Shin Younger requested if his unique dream had been to turn out to be a singer, and he replied, “It wasn’t actually a dream, however once I was younger, I needed to do music. I got here to Seoul for that, and 14 years later, I’m right here on ‘Immortal Songs.’” He added that he had gained the Daesang at “Survival Star Audition” and mentioned, “On the time, I had nothing however ambition.”

Park Ju Hyun mentioned that she had been a part of a band in highschool and shared that she had as soon as pressed “like” on an article that mentioned she regarded like Shim Eun Ha. “I didn’t imply that I used to be agreeing with the article,” she mentioned. “It was simply as a result of it was a senior whom I respect.”

Lee Joong Okay revealed that director Lee Chang Dong was his uncle, which shocked even Choi Jin Hyuk and Park Ju Hyun. “I didn’t need to hear that I used to be born with a golden spoon or one thing, so I don’t speak about it,” Lee Joong Okay mentioned. “Even I’ve to audition for his movies.”

First to carry out was Im Se Joo, who sang Han Younger Ae’s “Is Anybody There?” Im Se Joo shared that she sung OSTs for dramas, resembling “Moon Is Setting” for the drama “Moon Embracing the Solar” beneath the stage identify Heora.

Second to carry out was Ahn Se Ha, who sang Lee Juck’s “Issues We Took for Granted” as a message of consolation to those that have been having a tough time from COVID-19. Then Tae Grasp Ho sang Boohwal’s “Lonely Evening” within the unique key, whereas Lee Joong Okay sang No Mind’s “You Have a Crush on Me.”

Choi Jin Hyuk confirmed off his engaging vocal tone in his efficiency of YB’s “Peppermint Sweet.” Ha Do Kwon, who had graduated from the Division of Vocal Music at Seoul Nationwide College, sang Im Jae Bum’s “The Flight.” Park Ju Hyun was the final to carry out with Jaurim’s “Magic Carpet Journey.”

Ultimately, Ha Do Kwon was voted the MVP of the episode.

Try a teaser for “Zombie Detective,” which will probably be out there on Viki, under!

