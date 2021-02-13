Watch: Choi Kang Hee Gains Confidence With The Help Of Lee Re In “Howdy, Me!” Teaser Video

“Howdy, Me!” shared a spotlight video and a few new stills as drama followers look ahead to the premiere!

The upcoming KBS drama is a fantasy romantic comedy a few 37-year-old lady named Ban Ha Ni (Choi Kang Hee) who has hit a droop in work and love and is visited by her 17-year-old self (Lee Re), who was filled with ardour and unafraid to tackle the world. Kim Younger Kwang performs Han Yoo Hyun, a free-spirited second-generation chaebol.

A newly launched teaser video begins with 37-year-old Ban Ha Ni, who steps out into the highway to choose up her fallen telephone and finally ends up not dodging an oncoming truck. She then wakes up within the hospital, the place she’s shocked to fulfill her 17-year-old self within the mattress subsequent to her. The older Ban Ha Ni was working as a gross sales promoter as a retailer, the place she needed to costume up in a squid costume, however she tells somebody she’s in all probability been fired. She’s additionally been kicked out of her sister’s place, the place she was staying.

In the meantime, the confident Han Yoo Hyun has managed to amass 80 certificates for his varied hobbies, and his father tells him that he can’t come house till he begins to earn cash correctly. He and 37-year-old Ban Ha Ni find yourself locked up in jail collectively in reverse cells, and once they meet once more afterward, he refers to her as his “Jail buddy” and asks her to pay for him. She asks if he doesn’t have cash once more, and he fakes being tremendously injured, holding up his arm with a bandage.

Ban Ha Ni’s youthful counterpart can also be shocked by what’s occurred to her. She’s the queen bee at her highschool, so she’s filled with confidence and believes she’s the middle of the universe. She’s tremendously upset when she meets her 37-year-old self, who doesn’t get up for herself when she’s handled unjustly and as a substitute simply apologizes. Nevertheless, the pair start a venture to spice up her shallowness.

Her youthful self says, “Any more, don’t cowardly run away or do issues that can make you embarrassed. That’s one thing to really feel sorry to me about,” and the teaser hints at a change inside 37-year-old Ban Ha Ni. Quickly, she’s confronting her boss on the retailer, leaving him in shock. As she walks away from him with confidence, she narrates, “As we speak I used to be actually cool for the primary time in 20 years.” She’s lastly choosing herself up once more after going by means of her droop. Han Yoo Hyun beams at her, telling her she’s carried out a very good job and saying “You’re cool!” and the pair give one another a thumbs up.

Ahn So Ni (performed by Eum Moon Suk) is a washed-up former prime celeb with a secret in his previous, and he walks into the police station like the large star he as soon as was. He’s pleased with his efficiency on set and fishes for compliments over his technique performing.

Additional scenes embody Han Yoo Hyun taking a job at a meals station and beaming at 37-year-old Ban Ha Ni as he arms her a lettuce wrap. Her 17-year-old self is confused to seek out an alarm on her telephone that reads “D-100.” “What’s taking place in 100 days?” she wonders. 37-year-old Ban Ha Ni says, “If somebody comes from the previous, how do you ship them again?” Her teenaged self cries in her condominium, saying “Then the place am I purported to go?” and her older counterpart comforts her. The pair are informed that though they’re two totally different individuals, they’ve the identical fortune, and each variations of Ban Ha Ni sleep at evening carrying necklaces of garlic.

The manufacturing workforce said, “The spotlight video reveals the conditions that the 4 characters take care of and provides a take a look at their conflicts and options.” They added, “Please look ahead to the appeal of the numerous genres of ‘Howdy, Me!’ which embody fantasy, a coming-of-age story, and romantic comedy.”

Watch the video under!

On February 12, the present additionally shared nonetheless images of 37-year-old Ban Ha Ni on a blind date at a restaurant in a elaborate resort. It’s her first date shortly and she or he’s purchased new garments and is making an attempt to look good for the event. Her date is somebody who’s been launched to her by her older sister, Ban Ha Younger (Jeong Yi Rang), who’s the director of a cosmetic surgery division. It’s mentioned that he has costly tastes and a robust persona, and it is going to be a date that Ban Ha Ni gained’t ever neglect.

The manufacturing workforce said, “Ha Ni goes by means of a droop in her life, and she or he goes on a blind date after the persistent urging of her sister. She experiences a sequence of humorous but unhappy conditions, from the second she meets her date, who has a robust persona, till they half methods. Though it’s portrayed in a comedic manner, it is going to be a tragic story by which Ban Ha Ni’s shallowness is shaken as soon as once more.”

“Howdy, Me!” premieres on February 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

