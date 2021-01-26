Watch: Choi Kang Hee Is Taken Aback By Kim Young Kwang’s Brazen Nature In Teaser For Upcoming Rom-Com

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Howdy, Me!” launched a brand new teaser starring Choi Kang Hee and Kim Young Kawng!

“Howdy, Me!” is a fantasy romantic comedy a couple of 37-year-old lady named Ban Ha Ni (Choi Kang Hee), who is dissatisfied with all features of her life, together with courting, work, and her desires. Someday, she is visited by her 17-year-old self (Lee Re), who is passionate and unafraid of all the things.

The hilarious new teaser begins with the penniless second-generation chaebol Han Yoo Hyun (Kim Young Kwang) recognizing his goal on the bus cease. He strikes nearer to Ban Ha Ni and unexpectedly asks, “Might you lend me some cash for meals?” shocking Ban Ha Ni within the course of.

Han Yoo Hyun continues to comply with Ban Ha Ni and slyly asks, “Whereas I’m at it, can I borrow 10,000 received (roughly $9) extra?” Speechless, Ban Ha Ni merely turns her again on him and walks away as Han Yoo Hyun desperately follows her.

When Ban Ha Ni walks out the comfort retailer with a drink, Han Yoo Hyun feedback, “Oh, I used to be thirsty too!” Ban Ha Ni angrily yells, “Then purchase one and drink it!” Han Yoo Hyun will get discouraged and pitifully feedback, “I wish to eat hen with beer.” Ban Ha Ni glares daggers at him, and Han Yoo Hyun shortly places his head down.

The manufacturing group shared, “The distinctive mixture of the penniless second-generation chaebol and an abnormal 37-year-old lady with out desires, objectives, or hope will ship an fascinating story that viewers have but to see earlier than. Going past a drama that solely delivers easy leisure to viewers, this will likely be a multifaceted drama by which viewers can get pleasure from watching the characters mature because the episodes progress.”

Watch the hilarious new teaser under!

“Howdy, Me!” premieres on February 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Cheat on Me If You Can.”

Watch Choi Kang Hee in “Good Casting” right here:

Watch Now

Additionally take a look at Kim Young Kwang in “The Secret Lifetime of My Secretary” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)