Watch: Choi Kang Hee Isn’t Afraid To Throw Down In Behind-The-Scenes Video For “Good Casting”

The charismatic feminine solid of “Good Casting” isn’t afraid to throw their weight round!

On April 30, the SBS drama “Good Casting” launched a behind-the-scenes video of Choi Kang Hee, Yoo In Younger, Kim Ji Younger, and Lee Jong Hyuk rehearsing their scenes.

“Good Casting” is an motion comedy about three proficient feminine brokers on the Nationwide Intelligence Service who had been compelled to develop into pencil-pushers however get the possibility to exit into the sector once more in an undercover mission.

The video begins with the assembly by which staff chief Dong Gwan Soo (Lee Jong Hyuk) informs the three brokers of their mission. Lee Jong Hyuk struggles together with his traces and likewise his makes an attempt to carry in his laughter, not helped by Kim Ji Younger’s witty ad-libs and prop-throwing. Kim Ji Younger and Choi Kang Hee additionally calmly tease Yoo In Younger, the maknae of the three, by throwing some surprising ad-libs her manner.

In the subsequent scene, Baek Chan Mi (Choi Kang Hee) has gone undercover as the brand new secretary. Nonetheless, she is ganged up on by the opposite secretaries as a result of she is suspected of getting gotten the job via private connections. As a substitute of taking this mendacity down, she wraps a handkerchief round her hand and prepares for a struggle. Choi Kang Hee’s charismatic performing intimidates even the opposite actresses, who flinch throughout a short rehearsal for the scene.

It doesn’t have any impact on Hwan Mi Quickly (Kim Ji Younger), nonetheless, who simply picks up Baek Chan Mi and carries her off.

In the ultimate scene within the behind-the-scenes video, Dong Gwan Soo breaks up with Baek Chan Mi. This scene is meant to finish with Choi Kang Hee flinging hairpins at Lee Jong Hyuk as he hurriedly makes his escape, however she struggles to unpin them in time to get the shot.

Take a look at the video beneath!

Take a look at the newest episode of “Good Casting” right here!

Watch Now