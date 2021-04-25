Watch: Choi Tae Joon And Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung Have A Wild First Encounter In “So I Married The Anti-Fan”

The long-awaited drama “So I Married the Anti-Fan” has released two teasers!

“So I Married the Anti-Fan” is a romantic comedy about global K-pop star Hoo Joon (Choi Tae Joon) and his anti-fan Lee Geun Young (Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung) who is a magazine reporter. In addition to the romance between Lee Geun Young and Hoo Joon, the drama will also portray the complicated story of JJ (2PM’s Chansung) and Oh In Hyun (Han Ji An), who spent time together with Hoo Joon as trainees in the past but have now drifted apart. The drama was originally filmed in 2018.

In the the first video, Hoo Joon is pictured as a top K-pop star performing in a large venue filled with fans. Magazine reporter Lee Geun Young is sent to take pictures of Hoo Joon at an event, but she somehow ends up in a private area where Hoo Joon is seen alone. When he discovers her, he jumps to conclusions and slams her camera on the ground. Outside, Lee Geun Young angrily throws her shoe at Hoo Joon, but things only get worse when this is spotted on camera and gets posted all over the internet, labeling her as Hoo Joon’s No. 1 anti-fan.

The next teaser shows Lee Geun Young really having become Hoo Joon’s anti-fan as she protests outside his agency and condemns him for being two-faced. JJ approaches her with an unexpected offer, which shockingly turns out to be a marriage reality show with Hoo Joon titled ‘So I Married the Anti-Fan.” A crazy cohabitation situation is about to begin between the top star Hoo Joon and his anti-fan Lee Geun Young.

“So I Married the Anti-Fan” will be released Fridays and Saturdays on Viki starting April 30.

