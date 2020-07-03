Watch: Choi Woo Shik And Jung Yu Mi Gear Up For A Vacation In New Variety Show From PD Na Young Suk

tvN has launched the primary teaser for producing director (PD) Na Young Suk’s new selection present, “Summer season Vacation!”

“Summer season Vacation” is a “residence trip” actuality present about adults who take pleasure in an on a regular basis trip in an unfamiliar place as a way to heal their drained minds and our bodies. These adults, who can come both alone or with pals, will seek for a brand new “on a regular basis life” distant from busy and chaotic metropolis life.

Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik have been confirmed to seem on the present. Jung Yu Mi beforehand labored with Na Young Suk on the present “Youn’s Kitchen 2,” and in addition with Choi Woo Shik within the zombie film “Practice to Busan.”

In the teaser, Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik have a clumsy first assembly on the restaurant. Choi Woo Shik is probably the most awkward, as he observes to Jung Yu Mi, “Aren’t I too informal? Why did you gown up so properly?” Laughing, Jung Yu Mi replies, “No, I all the time go round like this.”

As Choi Woo Shik says, “To inform the reality, apart from the idea of ‘summer time trip,’ I do not know what we’re doing.” The teaser exhibits that they are going to be heading to a small village by the ocean. Choi Woo Shik says, “I feel it will be good if we had children round,” and Jung Yu Mi asks, “Do you’ve any pals?” He replies, “I don’t have any child pals.” She tells him, “Go make some. In the neighborhood.”

“Summer season Vacation” will premiere on July 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, take a look at Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik in “Practice to Busan”!

