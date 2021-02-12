Watch: Choi Yeo Jin Betrays Her Best Friend Lee So Yeon For Love In Teaser For Revenge Drama “Miss Monte-Cristo”

KBS’s upcoming drama “Miss Monte-Cristo” has launched a brand new preview!

“Miss Monte-Cristo” is a revenge drama a couple of lady who comes near loss of life when her life is destroyed by the chums she trusted most. After making up her thoughts to take revenge on those that betrayed her, she returns to reclaim the life that was stolen from her.

Lee So Yeon stars as Go Eun Jo, Choi Yeo Jin stars as Oh Ha Ra, and Lee Da Hae stars as Joo Se Rin. The three have been greatest associates whereas they have been nonetheless younger and harmless, however their pure friendship modified as they grew up. Oh Ha Ra grew to become jealous of Go Eun Jo’s lover, whereas Joo Se Rin was jealous of Go Eun Jo’s expertise. In the tip, the 2 nearly drove Go Eun Jo to her loss of life.

The teaser begins with one individual holding on to a different individual for pricey life on a rain-soaked bridge earlier than exhibiting Lee So Yeon having fun with a bridal bathe with Choi Yeo Jin and Lee Da Hae. In voice-over, somebody seems to be congratulating Go Eun Jo on her marriage, however the voice quickly turns chilly.

One other scene reveals Lee So Yeon and Lee Da Hae welcoming Choi Yeo Jin on the airport with massive banners and bouquets of flowers. Nevertheless, Choi Yeo Jin has her sights set on Kyung Sung Hwan, who performs Go Eun Jo’s lover, Cha Solar Hyuk. Choi Yeo Jin lures Kyung Sung Hwan to a lodge and kisses him, however he runs away and lies to Lee So Yeon about what occurred. Later, he proposes to Lee So Yeon in entrance of Choi Yeo Jin, prompting her to inform Lee So Yeon, “You must break up with him. You don’t know what real love is.”

On the finish, it is revealed that the 2 girls on the bridge are Choi Yeo Jin and Lee So Yeon. Choi Yeo Jin says in voice-over, “I might have him, if solely you didn’t exist,” and lets go of Lee So Yeon’s hand as a scream rings out.

Take a look at the teaser under!

The drama additionally shared some stills of Choi Yeo Jin in a marriage costume, prompting curiosity about who she will probably be marrying on this tangled love triangle of betrayal.

“Miss Monte-Cristo” premieres on February 15 at 7:50 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable on Viki.

