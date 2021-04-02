Watch: Chu Young Woo And Won Hyung Hoon Talk About What Makes Their BL Drama Distinctive, Show Off Singing Abilities, And More

Chu Young Woo and Won Hyung Hoon of “You Make Me Dance” participated in an unique interview with Rakuten Viki!

“You Make Me Dance” is a Viki Authentic drama sequence in regards to the love story between Music Shi On (Chu Young Woo) and Jin Hong Seok (Won Hyung Hoon).

Music Shi On is a college pupil majoring in up to date dance who has been thrown out of his house attributable to his dad and mom opposing his profession and way of life selections. He perseveres in pursuing his goals, which leads him to share a rooftop residence with Jin Hong Seok. Spending time with Music Shi On modifications Jin Hong Seok’s perspective on life and they kind an in depth bond that finally turns romantic.

The interview clip kicks off with the actors displaying off their unbelievable vocal expertise, singing Jukjae’s “Let’s Go See The Stars.”

After introducing themselves, they use 5 phrases to explain why individuals ought to tune into their drama, share compliments for each other, and choose their most memorable scenes.

When requested what makes “You Make Me Dance” totally different from different BL (boys love) dramas, Chu Young Woo shares, “Though it begins in highschool, he turns into an grownup to allow them to drink alcohol.” Won Hyung Hoon shyly provides, “Since our characters are just a little older than typical dramas, there will probably be a whole lot of scenes that viewers will probably be eager to see.”

After, the duo learn feedback from international followers, do a flash TMI query section, and ship a message to their viewers on Viki!

Watch the total interview with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Try “You Make Me Dance” right here!

Watch Now