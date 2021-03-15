Watch: Chungha And Guaynaa Unveil Captivating Preview Of MV For “Demente (Spanish Model)”

Following the current launch of her first full album “Querencia,” Chungha has a brand new deal with for followers on the way in which!

On March 16 at midnight KST, Chungha dropped an MV teaser for a Spanish model of the album’s b-side “Demente,” which options the Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa.

The brand new model of “Demente” is due out on March 17 at 1 p.m. KST, and will probably be launched by way of main music websites worldwide.

Take a look at the teaser beneath!