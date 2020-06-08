Watch: Chungha Says “Be Your self” In Colorful New MV Teaser

Chungha has shared a enjoyable music video teaser for a brand new tune!

On June 8, Chungha launched a music video teaser for her upcoming observe “Be Your self,” a brand new collaboration with Sprite that’s a part of MNH Leisure’s “New.wav” challenge.

The “New.wav” challenge’s purpose is for MNH Leisure’s artists to launch music outdoors of their comebacks and common album releases, in an effort to work together with followers and the general public extra regularly. Chungha’s first tune for the challenge was “Truthfully I’m Drained,” which she dropped in February of this 12 months.

Chungha’s “Be Your self” will probably be launched on June 9 at 12 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, try the brand new music video teaser under!