cignature introduced they’re gearing up for a comeback!

The rookie woman group will return on September 22 at 6 p.m. KST with their first mini album “Hear and Converse.”

Take a look at their opening trailer beneath!

cignature is a seven-member group underneath J9 Leisure that made their debut in February with “Nun Nu Nan Na” and went on to make a primary comeback in April with “ASSA.”