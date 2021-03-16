Watch: Ciipher Says “I Like You” In Charming Debut MV Starring Kim Tae Hee

Up to date March 15 KST:

Ciipher has made their grand debut!

Rain Firm’s first boy group launched the music video for his or her debut observe “I such as you” on March 15 at 6 p.m. KST.

Members TAG and Keita wrote the lyrics, and TAG co-composed the tune with producer Mollo.

Take a look at the music video starring Kim Tae Hee under:

Unique Article:

Kim Tae Hee might be displaying help for her husband Rain by starring within the music video of Ciipher, the primary boy group to debut underneath Rain Firm!

A supply from the label shared, “Kim Tae Hee will be starring within the music video for Ciipher’s title observe ‘I Like You’ as an actress who seems on the TV display screen.”

“I Like You” is each the identify of their debut album and title observe. In the music video, the seven members of Ciipher will fall for Kim Tae Hee after seeing her on TV and take a look at their finest to win her over.

Members TAG and Keita participated within the tune together with Mollo, a brand new composer of the music label Psycho Rigidity. Rain himself produced the idol group, and he already appeared on numerous packages with them together with “Grasp within the Home” and “Weekly Idol.”

Ciipher’s first mini album might be launched on March 15 at 6 p.m. KST.

Are you trying ahead to their debut?

