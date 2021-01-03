Watch: CIX’s Bae Jin Young And Hyunsuk Share Dance Covers Of EXO’s Kai’s “Mmmh” And “Whats up Stranger”

CIX’s Bae Jin Young and Hyunsuk confirmed off their dancing abilities with covers of EXO’s Kai!

On January 2, Bae Jin Young took to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing to Kai’s solo debut monitor “Mmmh,” a track that a lot of his followers had hoped to see him cowl.

He wrote within the caption, “What FIX [CIX’s fandom] requested me to do,” earlier than humbly including, “I filmed this instantly after studying the dance for the primary time, so please be understanding.”

Hyunsuk additionally posted a clip of himself taking over a part of the choreography to Kai’s “Whats up Stranger” on Twitter the day earlier than.

He added within the caption, “I attempted overlaying Kai’s ‘Whats up Stranger’! This video was filmed proper after I cpvered the track for the primary time, so it might be considerably missing, however I filmed it as a result of I needed to provide FIX a New Yr’s current!”

Watch Kai in his drama “The Miracle We Met” with English subtitles beneath!

