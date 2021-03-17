Watch: CIX’s Seunghun, Hong Eun Ki, And More Dance Towards Their Dreams In Upcoming Film “Flip: The Road”

Upcoming movie “Flip: The Road” starring CIX’s Seunghun and Hong Eun Ki launched a brand new teaser and character posters!

“Flip: The Road” is a narrative about youths who’re misplaced wandering between their goals and actuality. The younger adults come collectively for the one aim of dancing, and so they mature as they expertise love and friendship. Seunghun can be making his huge display screen debut because the genius dancer Seung Hun, who does his greatest at all the things whether or not it’s dance or love. The movie additionally stars proficient idols and actors Hong Eun Ki, Choi Yeon Chung, Lee Yoo Jin, Oh Myung Gyo, Kwon Hyuk Jin, and extra.

In the newly launched essential teaser, Seung Hun showcases a strong efficiency as he gathers collectively a crew to compete at a dance competitors. He and his crew yell, “We will do it!” as they run in direction of their dream collectively. Nonetheless, as Seung Hun coincidentally falls for a trainee named Jin (Choi Yeon Chung) from the identical company, he briefly hesitates on his path in direction of his dream. As he struggles along with his emotions, Seung Hun additionally faces battle along with his shut good friend and fellow trainee Jong Yoon (Hong Eun Ki). Utilizing his precise expertise as a trainee, Seunghun will showcase practical appearing as he portrays a younger man heading in direction of his dream whereas going through the struggles of an unsure future.

Moreover, the brand new character posters characteristic the three essential leads expressing their honest feelings. Seung Hun, who strays after leaving his company, seems to be trying in direction of a brighter future as he makes the dance competitors of his goals his new aim. The quote on his poster reads, “Dance is the liberty of the soul.” Though love, friendship, and his goals don’t all the time work out the way in which Seung Hun desires them to, he will get again up and is able to run in direction of his dream once more with the assistance of Jong Yoon’s recommendation.

Choi Yeon Chung performs Jin, who seems drained from the limitless dance apply as her debut attracts close to. The quote on her poster reads, “You appear to be you’re actually alive after I see you dancing.”

Jong Yoon, who left the company with Seung Hun as a result of Seung Hun’s mistake, represents the emotions of all youths chasing after their goals. His quote reads, “I put my life on the road for this.” Hong Eun Ki, who showcased his numerous expertise on Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2,” will painting nice chemistry with Seung Hun as he performs his character Jong Yoon.

Lastly, the primary poster conveys hope with the highly effective textual content, “Dance like loopy and love passionately!”

“Flip: The Road” premieres on March 31. Watch the complete trailer with English subtitles beneath!

