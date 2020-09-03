General News

Watch: CL Amps Up Anticipation For Something New With “Intro” Video

September 3, 2020
1 Min Read

After beforehand hinting at her return with new music, CL has revealed an “intro” video.

Whereas it’s unclear what precisely the video is for, the clip portrays CL’s charisma and vitality, elevating anticipation for what CL has in retailer for followers. Proven on the display screen is the textual content, “I’m going by the identify of, you already know,” alluding to her well-known line, “I’m going by the identify of CL of 2NE1.”

Try the video right here:

Keep tuned for updates!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment