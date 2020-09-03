Watch: CL Amps Up Anticipation For Something New With “Intro” Video

After beforehand hinting at her return with new music, CL has revealed an “intro” video.

Whereas it’s unclear what precisely the video is for, the clip portrays CL’s charisma and vitality, elevating anticipation for what CL has in retailer for followers. Proven on the display screen is the textual content, “I’m going by the identify of, you already know,” alluding to her well-known line, “I’m going by the identify of CL of 2NE1.”

Try the video right here:

Keep tuned for updates!