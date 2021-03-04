Watch: CL Is Chosen As Only Korean Artist To Feature In Google’s Women’s History Month Video

CL’s achievements are celebrated in a Women’s History Month 2021 video from Google!

Google shared that previously 12 months, the world looked for “the primary girl” greater than ever in historical past. The corporate’s new video, titled “First of Many — Women’s History Month 2021,” takes a have a look at many notable firsts achieved by inspiring girls. It options astronauts, Nobel laureates, scientists, entrepreneurs, athletes, mountain climbers, and extra feminine trailblazers.

CL is included in a piece that highlights feminine rappers, starting with the “first girl rapper” Sha-Rock. A clip from CL’s “+HWA+” music video is proven alongside clips of artists together with Missy Elliott, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and extra.

CL’s first credited look on a music was again in 2008, when she rapped on Uhm Jung Hwa’s observe “DJ.” She went on to debut because the chief of the lady group 2NE1 in 2009, and so they turned certainly one of Korea’s hottest lady teams worldwide. CL launched her first solo single “The Baddest Feminine” in 2013, and he or she additionally made a debut as a solo artist in the US. Her 2016 observe “Lifted” made her the primary Korean feminine soloist to enter Billboard’s Sizzling 100 when it grabbed the No. 94 rating.

Take a look at the video under!

CL shared on her Instagram, “Honored to be part of this! Thanks Google. Right here’s to the Firsts!”

CL is presently getting ready to launch her new album “ALPHA.”

