General News

Watch: CL Makes Comeback On “The Late Late Show With James Corden” With Stunning Performance Filmed At National Museum

October 29, 2020
2 Min Read

CL made a strong return on CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden”!

On October 29, CL premiered her comeback observe “HWA“—certainly one of two double singles she launched earlier that day—on the well-known American late-night speak present.

Host James Corden launched CL by remarking, “Our subsequent visitor was the first-ever Okay-pop artist to carry out on ‘The Late Late Show.’ She made her U.S. debut with us, and tonight, she’s again to debut her newest, sensible single. We’re so joyful to welcome her again to the present.”

James Corden then requested CL what she discovered most enjoyable about her upcoming album “ALPHA,” to which she replied, “I imply, I’ve been a performer for so long as I can keep in mind, however that is my first [solo] album. So I’m enthusiastic about that, that I could possibly be inventive and free and share all my music and efficiency with my followers. Lastly.”

CL then made her comeback with a strong efficiency of “HWA” filmed on the National Museum of Fashionable and Modern Artwork in Seoul.

Take a look at the total clip of CL on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” under!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.