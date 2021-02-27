Watch: CL Shares Emotional Tribute To Her Late Mother In “Want You Were Right here” Music Video

On February 26, CL launched the music video for “Want You Were Right here.”

The video is a tribute to her late mom. In early February, CL’s company said that CL’s mom, Hong Yoo Ra, had handed away from a coronary heart assault in January whereas residing overseas. The funeral came about in February with solely household and shut pals in attendance on account of COVID-19.

On Instagram, CL wrote, “Yearly, our birthdays needs to be in celebration of the Present of Life our moms gave us. This 12 months, I made ‘Want You Were Right here’ for my mother, my household and anybody else who misses a cherished one. Should you love somebody, inform them now.”

In the video, CL sings an emotional message to her mom together with photograph and video footage of her childhood. To create the self-produced, self-written tune, she went by means of recollections of their cellphone conversations collectively, in addition to the playlists they created collectively.

