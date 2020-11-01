Watch: CL Talks About 2NE1’s Hopes For A Reunion + Performs New Track “HWA” And More

CL was a visitor on the October 31 episode of KBS’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”!

On the present, CL carried out her new observe “HWA” in addition to “The Baddest Feminine” and “MTBD.”

Between her performances, she sat down for an interview with Yoo Hee Yeol. He stated, “An interview you probably did with a trend journal two years in the past in each Korean and English turned actually fashionable on-line. There are those that research English by watching that interview.”

CL stated, “They shouldn’t do this. I discovered English by watching MTV.” When Yoo Hee Yeol requested if she’d grown up overseas, she stated, “There are lots of people who suppose that. But when somebody comes and asks me about American tradition, I get confused. I’m from Mukdol Village within the Jagok-dong neighborhood.”

CL additionally shared that she nonetheless will get nervous when she performs on stage and stated, “I got here right here with the mindset of beginning anew. It’s the primary time shortly that I’m releasing new music too, so my mindset has modified. Previously, I might do 2NE1 promotions with the opposite members alongside my solo promotions. Now I’m actually alone and dealing with a model new workforce.”

Yoo Hee Yeol requested if there was a chance of a 2NE1 reunion down the road, and she or he stated, “Our scenario and circumstances are all totally different in the meanwhile, so it’s a bit troublesome now, however I hope that will probably be doable as properly. Personally, we discuss it loads. We discuss it amongst ourselves. That if the time comes, we’ll have the ability to come collectively once more.”

She additionally sang a medley of 2NE1’s hits like “Lonely and “I Am the Finest,” in addition to the solo observe “THNX.”

