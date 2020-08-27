Watch: CLC Performs Not-Yet-Released Comeback Song “Helicopter” For 1st Time On “Weekly Idol”

CLC gave followers a sneak peek of their upcoming comeback monitor on “Weekly Idol”!

The woman group appeared as visitors on the August 26 episode of the MBC selection present, the place they talked about their impending return with their new single “Helicopter.” After stating that the only would mark CLC’s first comeback in a yr, Kwanghee requested the members to explain the highly-anticipated new tune, which has not but been launched.

Seungyeon defined, “‘Helicopter’ is a tune that tackles the topic of curiosity concerning the future, and it captures the journey that we take as we attempt to discover a resolution distinctive to CLC.” The group then carried out a snippet of the monitor for the very first time on TV.

“Helicopter” shall be launched on September 2 at 6 p.m. KST. Try the clip of CLC performing the tune for the primary time beneath!

Watch the total episode of “Weekly Idol” with English subtitles right here:

