Watch: CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa And Jang Nara Get Playful In Between Charismatic Scenes On Set Of “Promote Your Haunted Home”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” launched a brand new making-of video starring Jang Nara and CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa!

“Promote Your Haunted Home” is a brand new fantasy drama about an actual property agent and a con artist who crew as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara will star as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist who’s the boss of Daebak Actual Property, whereas Jung Yong Hwa will play Oh In Bum, a con man who doesn’t consider in ghosts, however makes a residing by pretending to be an exorcist.

The brand new making-of video supplies a behind-the-scenes have a look at the filming for the posters and teasers. The director describes Jang Nara’s character Hong Ji Ah earlier than her poster photograph shoot, and Jang Nara lets out a bizarre chuckle. The director feedback, “She doesn’t chuckle like that. You’ll now remodel.” When Jang Nara will get into character, a manufacturing crew member feedback, “That’s scary,” earlier than shortly correcting herself and saying that Jang Nara is overflowing with charisma. Jang Nara laughs and apologizes.

The employees members can also’t cease praising Jung Yong Hwa for his good-looking visuals as he poses for the digital camera. They remark, “It’s like an image.” Whereas the filming for the primary poster, Jang Nara tries to get into her position by shouting, “I’m the proprietor, the proprietor! It’s mine!” Jung Yong Hwa feedback, “We’re co-CEOs,” however Jang Nara replies, “Don’t be ridiculous.” Jang Nara additionally will get foolish when requested to strive a distinct pose, bringing laughter to the set.

Moreover, Jang Nara introduces her character’s distinctive bed room. She factors out her fancy hairpin because the spotlight of her outfit. Jung Yong Hwa is stunned when a employees member all of the sudden conducts an interview about his necklace, however he’s censored to maintain it a secret for the upcoming broadcast. Jung Yong Hwa additionally will get playful on set, pretending to be an FBI member. He feedback, “I’ll get in bother with Ji Ah if I’m caught.” After working towards with a punching bag, Jung Yong Hwa asks, “Did you see my fists? There’s no manner the digital camera caught it.” Nonetheless, he cringes in embarrassment whereas watching the playback.

Jung Yong Hwa shares, “I at all times play the position of somebody being stunned. On a regular basis, I get stunned after which go residence.” The video ends with the 2 actors expressing pleasure for the upcoming drama’s idea, asking viewers to anticipate the premiere.

“Promote Your Haunted Home” premieres on April 14 and might be accessible with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama right here!

