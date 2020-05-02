Watch: Co-Ed Group K-Tigers Zero Blows Everyone Away With Trot + Taekwondo Performance On “Immortal Songs”

On the Might 2 episode of KBS’s “Immortal Songs,” trot legends Park Sang Chul and Park Hyun Bin fashioned groups to compete towards one another.

The crew members included performers like Yook Joong Wan Band, K-Tigers Zero, Choi Jung Received, Forestella, Lee Chang Min, and Purple Rain.

The primary spherical was between Lee Chang Min (on Park Hyun Bin’s crew) and Choi Jung Received (on Park Sang Chul’s crew). Lee Chang Min carried out Park Hyun Bin’s “Shabang Shabang,” whereas Choi Jung Received carried out Park Sang Chul’s “Unconditional,” with Choi Jung Received taking the primary win. Forestella then carried out Park Hyun Bin’s “Lifeless Drunk” and beat out Choi Jung Received to take the following win. After that, Purple Rain carried out Park Sang Chul’s “Pricey Ja Okay” and beat out Forestella to take the following win. Yook Joong Wan Band then carried out “Simply Belief Me” and beat out Purple Rain.

This meant that each groups have been tied 2-2 when K-Tigers Zero appeared as the ultimate performers. K-Tigers Zero is a co-ed group who mix the singing, rapping, and choreography of Okay-pop with the normal martial artwork of Taekwondo.

Within the pre-performance interview, the members of K-Tigers Zero confirmed off their Taekwondo abilities and carried out a few of their very own songs.

K-Tigers Zero remade Park Sang Chul’s tune “A Man within the Port” and blew everybody away with their capacity to sing within the tough fashion of trot music whereas performing synchronized choreography, acrobatic feats, and Taekwondo strikes. Their efficiency additionally included a number of dance breaks and a rap break.

In the long run, K-Tigers Zero took the win over Yook Joong Wan Band. As the ultimate performers, by the same old guidelines of “Immortal Songs,” this meant they additionally took the ultimate win on the present. This episode was structured as a crew competitors, however as a result of the groups have been tied after they carried out, K-Tigers Zero additionally introduced dwelling the win for Park Sang Chul’s crew.

Within the last interview, K-Tigers Zero’s lead vocalist, Na Tae Joo, talked about his recognition after his look on the hit audition program “Mister Trot,” and the group talked about their need to make Taekwondo shine brighter world wide. In the long run, they carried out a remix of their tune “Facet Kick” and BTS’s tune “IDOL.”

