Watch: “Coffee Prince” Cast Returns To Their Famous Coffee Shop In Teaser For New Documentary

The “Coffee Prince” forged is returning to the scene of their well-known drama in a brand new documentary!

Final month, MBC confirmed that they had been getting ready for a documentary about “Coffee Prince.” The hit drama, which starred Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Solar Gyun, and extra, aired in 2007 and have become a phenomenon in South Korea, different elements of Asia, and past.

In the new teaser for the documentary, Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Solar Gyun, Kim Jae Wook, Kim Dong Wook, and Chae Jung An revisit the café from their drama and share their shock at what they discover inside. The caption for the teaser additionally reveals that the documentary will present the forged members reflecting on their 2007 drama from their new views in 2020.

Try the teaser under!

Watch “Coffee Prince” on Viki:

Watch Now