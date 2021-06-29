Watch Collar Bomb Film on Disney+ Hotstar

Watch Collar Bomb Film On-line (2021): Jimmy Shergill’s newest mystery drama “Collar Bomb” is all set to liberate on Disney+ Hotstar. It’s directed by means of famend filmmaker Dnyanesh Zoting. Jimmy Shergill performs a very important position in conjunction with stellar casts like Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande, and Sparsh Shrivastav in outstanding roles. Collar Bomb is collectively produced by means of Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar below the banner Yoodlee motion pictures which is a movie department of Saregama India Restricted. Collar Bomb will get started premiering on Disney+ Hostar from July 09, 2021.