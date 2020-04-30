Watch: “Coronary heart Signal 3” Previews Escalated Tension As New Cast Member Makes Entrance

“Coronary heart Signal 3” is about to turn out to be extra fascinating with the addition of a brand new forged member!

“Coronary heart Signal” is a romance selection collection from Channel A during which eight strangers stay collectively for a month. At the moment, there are solely six forged members (Park Ji Hyun, Jung Eui Dong, Chun In Woo, Im Han Gyul, Lee Ga Heun, and Website positioning Min Jae), and a seventh one can be becoming a member of them within the upcoming episode.

The preview for tonight’s (April 29) broadcast exhibits the deepening relationships between the forged members. Website positioning Min Jae and Im Han Gyul get nearer as they prepare dinner collectively, whereas the love triangle between Lee Ga Heun, Chun In Woo, and Park Ji Hyun heats up.

Issues take an thrilling but nerve-racking twist because the members obtain invites to fulfill the latest resident of Signal Home. A focus of the upcoming episode is seeing how the love traces of Signal Home will quickly change with the emergence of recent members.

The subsequent episode of “Coronary heart Signal 3” will air on April 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode of “Coronary heart Signal 3” with English subtitles now!

Supply (1)