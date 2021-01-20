General News

Watch: CRAVITY Flaunts Their Energy And Charisma In High-Octane “My Flip” MV

January 20, 2021
CRAVITY’s third mini album “SEASON 3 HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE” has been launched together with a music video for the title monitor “My Flip”!

“My Flip” consists by Cameron Jai, Harold Philippon, Keelah Jacobsen, and Ryan Jhun, whereas the lyrics are by WJSN’s Exy. With a minimal utilization of devices and a heavy 808 bass, the monitor offers an lively and addicting expertise.

Watch the racer-themed “My Flip” music video under!

Additionally try an unique shoutout from CRAVITY for Soompi readers right here!

