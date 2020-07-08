General News

Watch: CRAVITY Surprises With “Hideout: Epilogue Movie” After Wrapping Up “Cloud 9” Promotions

July 8, 2020
1 Min Read

CRAVITY launched a brand new video that has followers puzzling!

On July 7, the Starship Leisure rookie boy group revealed a video titled “Hideout: Epilogue Movie.” CRAVITY debuted again in April with their mini album “Hideout: Bear in mind Who We Are” and its title monitor “Break All of the Guidelines.” Quickly after, they made a comeback with the album’s b-side “Cloud 9,” and their promotions for the track ended on Sunday.

Take a look at their epilogue movie beneath!

What do you assume their new video means?

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment