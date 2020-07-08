Watch: CRAVITY Surprises With “Hideout: Epilogue Movie” After Wrapping Up “Cloud 9” Promotions

CRAVITY launched a brand new video that has followers puzzling!

On July 7, the Starship Leisure rookie boy group revealed a video titled “Hideout: Epilogue Movie.” CRAVITY debuted again in April with their mini album “Hideout: Bear in mind Who We Are” and its title monitor “Break All of the Guidelines.” Quickly after, they made a comeback with the album’s b-side “Cloud 9,” and their promotions for the track ended on Sunday.

Take a look at their epilogue movie beneath!

What do you assume their new video means?