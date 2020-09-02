Watch: CRAVITY Takes Emotional 1st Ever Win With “Flame” On “The Present”; Performances By DreamCatcher, ATEEZ, ONF, And More

CRAVITY has received their first music present trophy!

The songs that have been up for the highest spot on the September 1 episode of “The Present” have been CRAVITY’s “Flame,” DreamCatcher’s “BOCA,” and ONEUS’s “To Be or To not Be.” CRAVITY grabbed first with a complete rating of 6,070 to ONEUS’s 5,689 and DreamCatcher’s 4,617.

This was CRAVITY’s first ever win since their debut in April 2020. Chief Serim mentioned tearfully, “We received because of [our fans] Luvity. The saddest factor is that Luvity can’t be right here for this particular second. Thanks a lot, I really like you.”

Woobin expressed their gratitude to those that’ve helped them, together with their stylists and extra. “Thanks to all our dad and mom!” he added. “We love you, Luvity! Thanks a lot.” Hyeongjun additionally emotionally shared thanks and love for Luvity.

Watch their efficiency and win under!

More performers on this week’s episode included ATEEZ, DONGKIZ, NTX, OnlyOneOf, KARD, DreamCatcher, Courageous Ladies, Yang Joon Il, Eric Nam, ONF, ONEUS, Jenyer (Jeon Jiyoon), Cherry Bullet, and FISTBUMP.

Try the performances under!

FISTBUMP – “Hey, Younger Fellas”

NTX – “Black Gap”

OnlyOneOf – “A Track of Ice & Hearth”

DONGKIZ – “Stunning”

Yang Joon Il – “Rocking Roll Once more”

ONEUS – “To Be or To not Be”

Cherry Bullet – “Aloha Oe”

Courageous Ladies – “We Trip”

KARD – “Gunshot”

Eric Nam – “How You Been”

ATEEZ – “Good Lil Boy”

ATEEZ – “THANXX”

ONF – “Sukhumvit Swimming”

Jenyer – “BAD”

DreamCatcher – “Pricey”

DreamCatcher – “BOCA”

Congratulations to CRAVITY!