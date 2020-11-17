Watch: Crayon Pop’s Choa Performs Their Hit “Bar Bar Bar” As Contestant On New Singer Rebooting Show “Sing Once more”

Crayon Pop’s Choa competed on the premiere of “Sing Once more”!

The brand new JTBC present is a “rebooting” audition program that goals to offer unknown or forgotten singers one other probability to take the stage and present their abilities in entrance of the general public. It’s hosted by Lee Seung Gi, with a judges panel that features Yoo Hee Yeol, Lee Solar Hee, Jeon In Kwon, Kim Ea Na, Tune Mino of WINNER, Kyuhyun of Tremendous Junior, Sunmi, and Lee Hae Ri of Davichi.

The November 16 premiere of the present featured the primary batch of 71 acts competing within the first spherical. All of the artists will probably be competing on the present as a quantity, slightly than their identify. Throughout their performances, the judges can present that they wish to see them once more by hitting their “A” (“Once more”) button. If a contestant receives six or extra “A”s from the judges, they’re handed by way of to the following spherical.

Choa competed as “No. 59,” and since she had joined the class of contestants who had earlier hits, she had to carry out Crayon Pop’s 2013 viral sensation “Bar Bar Bar.”

Earlier than she started, Lee Solar Hee was shocked and requested if Choa may actually carry out the track on her personal. Choa replied, “That is additionally my first time making an attempt it.”

“I’m as nervous as I used to be once I debuted,” she stated in an interview. “I used to have numerous followers, though I don’t now. I actually wish to repay them by making them in a position to be proud and suppose, ‘I used to be a fan of this type of singer.’”

Her energetic and expert efficiency earned her seven “A”s from the judges, with the panel and Lee Seung Gi even becoming a member of her in leaping to the choreography.

Lee Seung Gi praised her reside singing and Lee Solar Hee stated to Choa, “You stayed in tune regardless that you saved leaping and also you had been singing by yourself. I may inform from even that alone that you’ve got potential as a vocalist.”

Watch Choa’s efficiency beneath!

“Sing Once more” airs on Mondays at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC.

